OHP Trooper Involved In Injury Crash In NE OKC

First responders are on the scene of an injury crash involving an Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) trooper’s vehicle, in northeast Oklahoma City.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene of the two-vehicle crash near NE 18th Street and N. Lincoln Boulevard. The crash appears to have been head-on. Authorities tell News 9 both the trooper and the driver of the pickup were transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

