Oklahoma County Sheriff Investigating Inmate Death At Jail

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail that occurred Tuesday around lunchtime. 

Mark Opgrande, the sheriff's office public information officer, reports Maurice Pendleton, 36, was taken to the hospital after an altercation. Pendleton was pronounced dead around 5 p.m. 

Pendleton was in jail on assault and battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a firearm as a convicted felon charges. He was taken in on July 11 and faced a $100,000 bond. 

The exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

