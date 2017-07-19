Officials Identify Drowning Victim At Turner Falls Park

Davis Police say a man drowned after swimming at Turner Falls Park, Wednesday.

Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Orlando Guerrero from Hurst, Texas. According to officials, Guerrero was swimming with a friend on the west side of the swimming area before he went missing. Davis Police notified the Murray County Dispatch Center of the missing person at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19.

Davis Town officers, Davis Fire Department and Murray County EMS all assisted in the search in the pool in addition to surrounding trails. At 4:10 a.m. the individual was located in approximately 10 feet of water by police and fire personnel. EMS made efforts to revive the individual, but were unsuccessful.

The Turner Falls swimming area was closed during the search.