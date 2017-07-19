Grass Fire Rekindles Near Homes Off I-44 In NE OKC

A grass fire near a northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood rekindled, Wednesday afternoon.

Officials were first called out to the location off Braniff Drive and Interstate 44, near the Lincoln Boulevard exit around 4:30 a.m. At that time, authorities said the brush fire spread over 3 acres, but was slow moving. Crews had it knocked down just after 5:00 a.m.

But at around 12:30 p.m., the fire flared bak up near the back of some homes and into some trees. Luckily, fire crews arrived on scene before the flames could cause and property damage.