Grady Co. Deputy Fired Over Questionable Arrest

A Grady County sheriff's deputy, who was under the microscope for arresting a fellow deputy earlier this month, has been fired.

According to the affidavit, deputy Ryan Lake arrested McClain County deputy Joshua Shaw on July 4 for allegedly speeding more than 128 mph on State Highway 62 near CS 2880.

Grady County deputy Ryan Lake stopped two cars involved in what an alleged indicated was a street race, court records show.

The record also indicates the off-duty deputy, Shaw, and the other driver, Jonathan Appleby, gave conflicting stories as to why they were speeding on the highway.

Lake arrested both drivers for reckless driving.

In a subsequent search, Lake reported finding two opened bottles of vodka and eight cans of beer -- one that was open and empty.

The affidavit did not indicate where the alcoholic items were located in the car.

Shaw denied he had been drinking and passed a sobriety test, according to the affidavit.

After reviewing the case, the district attorney declined to prosecute.

The Grady County Sheriff's Office responded quickly and placed Lake on leave and opened an internal investigation.

Two weeks later, the Grady County Sheriff's Office determined Lake violated policy, acting “outside the scope of his employment.”

Sheriff Jim Weir said in a statement issued to News 9, "Lake’s actions not only raise questions about the arrests of both suspects, but also hurt any potential prosecution."

Weir said he could not elaborate any further at this time.

Court records, however, revealed an apparent conflict of interest in the arrest.

Just last month, Shaw arrested Lake's son, Andrew, for endangering others while eluding police, DUI and operating a vehicle with an expired tag.

Lake noted, at the time of Shaw's arrest, he recognized Shaw as being a McClain County deputy.

"His name sounded familiar," Lake wrote in the arrest affidavit.

Shaw was released from custody but was fired from the McClain County Sheriff's Office in light of the incident.