EMSA Reports 42 People Have Suffered From Heat Illness Since Friday

EMSA issued a heat alert for the Oklahoma City area on Friday. Since then, they have received more than 40 calls to assist people with heat illness.

“For a short amount of time, that is quite a few calls,” said Heather Yazdanipour. She is the Medical Emergency Response Center Coordinator for EMSA.

Yazdanipour is urging people to be proactive about staying safe in the heat, especially as temperatures rise to the 100’s this week.

She talks about car safety. In June, EMSA responded to 17 incidents of children locked in hot cars. It’s only halfway through July, and they’ve already had 10 incidents. “It’s way too hot for any child or any animal to be left in that vehicle for any amount of time,” Yazdanipour said.

The inside of a car can easily be 150 degrees with the windows up and engine off. Even if it is for five minutes, Yazdanipour wants people to bring in their children or pets whenever they go somewhere.

Here are some more tips from EMSA to stay healthy in the heat: