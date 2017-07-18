Frontier Airlines To Launch Service To Three Cities From OKC WRWA

Frontier Airlines will launch new low-fare service between Oklahoma City and three new cities starting this fall, according to a Tuesday announcement.More >>
Frontier Airlines will launch new low-fare service between Oklahoma City and three new cities starting this fall, according to a Tuesday announcement.More >>
An Oklahoma prosecutor is appealing a judge's order to return items confiscated during 2015 raids at a now-closed pipe shop in Norman.More >>
An Oklahoma prosecutor is appealing a judge's order to return items confiscated during 2015 raids at a now-closed pipe shop in Norman.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.