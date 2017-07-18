Frontier Airlines To Launch Service To Three Cities From OKC WRW - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Frontier Airlines To Launch Service To Three Cities From OKC WRWA

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Frontier Airlines will launch new low-fare service between Oklahoma City and three new cities starting this fall, according to a Tuesday announcement. As a part of the roll out,  Frontier is offering the new service with fares as low as $39 at flyfrontier.com.

The new cities from Oklahoma City include: Denver, Orlando and San Diego. Frontier will operate these new routes with Airbus A320. Tuesday’s announcement is part of a national announcement where Frontier is bringing low fares to 21 new cities and 85 new routes, which will include 90% of the U.S. population.

“With today’s announcement, Frontier now offers our Low Fares Done Right service in Oklahoma City,” said Sean Morahan, director-stations, Frontier Airlines. “Customers traveling from Oklahoma City now have a new significantly lower-cost option to reach these great destinations.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Frontier Airlines back to Oklahoma City,” says Mark Kranenburg, director of airports. “Known for their low fares to more than 60 destinations, Frontier will be a great addition to our market. The nonstop cities announced today are some of the area’s favorites.  I know our customers will appreciate the service and the prices.”

To celebrate our new service from Oklahoma City to three new cities, Frontier is giving passengers a chance to win four round trip flights. Enter at: bit.ly/FrontierContest

