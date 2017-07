Oklahoma City Police announced the arrest of David Herrera, 21, for the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Humberto Melendez back on May 2.

At the time, police discovered Melendez dead in the intersection of SW 39 and Brookline. Police also say Herrera shot 29-year-old Manuel Saucedo multiple times.

Herrera now faces charges of first degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, and armed robbery.