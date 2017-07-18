Downtown Group Unveils New Deep Deuce District Sign

Downtown Oklahoma City Incorporated has worked to put in large, identifying markers to establish the difference between the cities neighborhoods and business districts. Like the signs along E.K. Gaylord at Main St. And Sheridan on the railroad overpass welcoming visitors into Bricktown, Deep Deuce is getting its own markers.

Downtown OKC Incorporated believes this is a great opportunity to show people the precise location of the district and even encourage growth in the area. They say new restaurants and residential areas are popping up in this part of town and they don't expect it to stop anytime soon.

“It is our hub for residential,” said Mallory O'Neill, Director of Downtown District Management. “We are continuing to see more restaurants and establishments come to Deep Deuce so it’s a really great neighborhood and we really just hope this will put it on the map even more.”

O'Neill also told of some new business concepts on the way for the area the plan to announce in the near future.

The sign will be unveiled at a party this morning where the sign is going up, at 2nd and E.K. Gaylord.