OKC Fire Battles NW OKC Apartment Fire Early Tuesday

Fire crews battled an early morning fire at the Invitational Apartments at NW 122nd and Hefner Parkway.

Firefighters say a passerby called 911 reporting smoke coming from the exterior an apartment. Crews were able to get the fire under control in under an hour with no damage to the inside of the apartments.

Investigators say the fire was likely caused by an improperly disposed cigarette butt. There are no reported injuries.