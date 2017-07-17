OKC Police Trying to Identify "Sea Bass Bandits" - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Police Trying to Identify "Sea Bass Bandits"

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Investigators with Oklahoma City Police are looking to the public for help in identifying two people accused of stealing from Chinatown Supermarket off Northwest Classen.

According to the police report, two people began to walk out the door with live lobster and were confronted by employees.

The couple reportedly gave the lobsters back. But when store officials checked the surveillance cameras, they saw the same two people had stuffed sliced sea bass into a backpack and left the store with the fish.

Police said the seafood was worth $250.

Anyone with information about the two suspects caught on camera, call Crimestoppers at (405) 235-7300.

