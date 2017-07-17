Police Investigate Murder in SW OKC

Residents in a quiet southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood are checking their door locks after a man was found murdered in his home Friday.

Police say they found the body of 55-year old Bill Poe in his home on Southwest 14th St.. They were checking on him after his estranged wife reported she hadn't heard from him in days.

"When officers arrived they made entry into the home and found that the person was indeed deceased,” said Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Dept. “It was a male and he had trauma consistent with being a homicide victim."

Police believe Poe's 2008 Ford Explorer with the license plate BYX-393 was also taken. With the killer still at large, neighbors were afraid to show their faces on camera, but tell us they live in a nice, quiet neighborhood.

"It's a great neighborhood. We've never had any problems. Never even worried about anything like this happening so it's definitely a shock," one neighbor said.

She said when she saw all the police cars, she never expected this.

"Not at all. I got my 1-year-old off his bed and brought him in bed with me and just snuggled till my husband came home. Locked the door and turned the porch light off just a different world that we live in. You don't think about those things till it happens two doors down."