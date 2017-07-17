Sassy & Sweet Pickles - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sassy & Sweet Pickles

Sassy & Sweet Pickles

  • 4 pint jars, cleaned and sanitized
  • 6 cups cucumbers, 1/4 inch sliced
  • 1 white onion, 1/4 inch sliced
  • 1 1/2 cups white vinegar
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon celery seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1/2 teaspoon red pepper
  • 5 garlic cloves
  • Fresh dill weed
  1. Prep Ingredients
  2. Wash the jars well in a dishwasher or boil.
  3. Slice the cucumbers and onions 1/4 inch thick and place in a large bowl.
  4. Add 3 tablespoon kosher salt and stir.
  5. Cover and set in the fridge overnight.
  6. Rinse the cucumbers well in cold water.
  7. Place dill weed in the bottom of each of the jars.
  8. Fill the jars with the rinsed cucumbers.
  9. To make the brine: in a medium sized saucepan, bring the vinegar, sugar, garlic and all of the spices to a boil.
  10. Remove from the heat.
  11. Using a ladle, carefully pour the hot brine over the top of the cucumbers.
  12. Leave at least 1/2 inch open from the top of the jar.
  13. Put lids and rings on the jars and tighten.
  14. Allow the pickles jars to cool on the countertop and then store in the refrigerator for up to a month.
  15. (You can also, "process" the jars in boiling water for 5 minutes to make them shelf safe)

