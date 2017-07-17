3.3 Magnitude Quake Shakes Up Noble County

Resident in Noble County were rattled by another three-point earthquake, Monday afternoon.

The 3.3 magnitude temblor was recorded 4.5 miles west northwest of the small community of Watchorn, Oklahoma, or about 71 miles north northeast of the OKC metro, at a depth of about half a mile.

No damage or injuries have been reported with this earthquake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.