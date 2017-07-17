Troopers Confirm Third Fatality After Crash On NB I-35 South Of Purcell

At least two people are dead and five others injured in a crash involving a semi and an SUV on on Interstate 35 south of Purcell, Monday afternoon.

Four medical helicopters were requested at the scene on the northbound side of I-35, near mile marker 91.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) say two people were pronounced dead at the scene and five others were transported from the scene, by ground and by air, to local hospitals. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Authorities shut down the northbound side of I-35 for more than three hours while crews worked the scene. The interstate re-opened around 6:30 p.m.

Troopers identified a third fatality victim Tuesday morning at 6:45 a.m. Erin Van Horn, white female, age 40 of Tulsa was transported to the Purcell Hospital immediately following Monday's crash. She was pronounced dead at Purcell Hospital.

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app as we continue to follow this story.