Troopers Confirm Third Fatality After Crash On NB I-35 South Of - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Troopers Confirm Third Fatality After Crash On NB I-35 South Of Purcell

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
PURCELL, Oklahoma -

At least two people are dead and five others injured in a crash involving a semi and an SUV on on Interstate 35 south of Purcell, Monday afternoon.

Four medical helicopters were requested at the scene on the northbound side of I-35, near mile marker 91.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) say two people were pronounced dead at the scene and five others were transported from the scene, by ground and by air, to local hospitals. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Authorities shut down the northbound side of I-35 for more than three hours while crews worked the scene. The interstate re-opened around 6:30 p.m. 

Troopers identified a third fatality victim Tuesday morning at 6:45 a.m. Erin Van Horn, white female, age 40 of Tulsa was transported to the Purcell Hospital immediately following Monday's crash. She was pronounced dead at Purcell Hospital. 

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app as we continue to follow this story. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.