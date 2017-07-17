2 Dead, 5 Injured After Crash On NB I-35 South Of Purcell

At least two people are dead and five others injured in a crash involving a semi and an SUV on on Interstate 35 south of Purcell, Monday afternoon.

Four medical helicopters were requested at the scene on the northbound side of I-35, near mile marker 91.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) say two people were pronounced dead at the scene and five others were transported from the scene, by ground and by air, to local hospitals. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Authorities shut down the northbound side of I-35 while crews work the scene. It is unclear how long the interstate will remain closed.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.