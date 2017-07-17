Crews Battle Vehicle Fire South Of Choctaw

Crews are responding to the scene of a vehicle fire involving a semi, near SE 44th Street and S. Choctaw Road, Monday afternoon.

A load of compacted cardboard somehow caught fire as the semi was traveling southbound on S. Choctaw Road. Authorities tell News 9 a firefighter suffered a laceration to his head while he was battling the blaze.

It is unclear how the firefighter was injured or the severity of that injury.

