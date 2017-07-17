Community Rallies Behind OHP Trooper Injured In Moore Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Community Rallies Behind OHP Trooper Injured In Moore Crash

Posted: Updated:
MOORE, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper has a long road to recovery after he was hit by a car during a chase Friday night in Moore.

Lt. Heath Meyer spent the weekend in the ICU. The OHP has not released many details about the crash.

The community has already shown an outpouring of support through a gofundme page as well as a Meal Train page to feed Meyer's family while he is in the hospital. 

News 9's Jessi Mitchell will have more tonight at 5 p.m.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
