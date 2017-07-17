Community Rallies Behind OHP Trooper Injured In Moore Crash

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper has a long road to recovery after he was hit by a car during a chase Friday night in Moore.

Lt. Heath Meyer spent the weekend in the ICU. The OHP has not released many details about the crash.

The community has already shown an outpouring of support through a gofundme page as well as a Meal Train page to feed Meyer's family while he is in the hospital.

