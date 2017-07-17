Child, 4, Drowns In Oklahoma Lake After Raft Floats Away

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 4-year-old boy has drowned while swimming in a lake in southwestern Oklahoma.

The highway patrol says the death happened Sunday at Tom Steed Reservoir in Kiowa County. According to a preliminary report, the boy was floating on an inflatable raft shaped like a duck when winds pushed the raft out of the shallow swimming area.

The highway patrol says the child jumped off the raft into the deeper water and never resurfaced. The boy's body was recovered Sunday night.

Authorities did not release the child's name but said he was from Altus.