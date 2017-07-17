Bodycam Footage Released From Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting In SW OKC

Police released bodycam footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place on the southwest side of the metro in late June.

On June 25, officers were called out to reports of a black male carrying gun and pointing it at vehicles in the area of SW 15th Street and S. Robinson Avenue.

When officers arrived they located the suspect, 24-year-old Deveonte Johnson, carrying a handgun. On the bodycam footage, you can hear the officers repeatedly ask Johnson to drop his weapon. When he refused, Officer Clayton Sargent opened fire. Johnson was transported from the scene, but later died at the hospital.

In the original report, police stated that Johnson raised his weapon and refused to lower it. However, the footage showed Johnson held the weapon at his side throughout the altercation.

Police say they have completed their criminal investigation of this incident, and will now turn it over to the District Attorney’s office for review in two weeks. An administrative investigation will begin soon.

