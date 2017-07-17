Bodycam Footage Released From Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting I - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Bodycam Footage Released From Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting In SW OKC

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police released bodycam footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place on the southwest side of the metro in late June.

On June 25, officers were called out to reports of a black male carrying gun and pointing it at vehicles in the area of SW 15th Street and S. Robinson Avenue.

When officers arrived they located the suspect, 24-year-old Deveonte Johnson, carrying a handgun. On the bodycam footage, you can hear the officers repeatedly ask Johnson to drop his weapon. When he refused, Officer Clayton Sargent opened fire. Johnson was transported from the scene, but later died at the hospital.

In the original report, police stated that Johnson raised his weapon and refused to lower it. However, the footage showed Johnson held the weapon at his side throughout the altercation.

Police say they have completed their criminal investigation of this incident, and will now turn it over to the District Attorney’s office for review in two weeks. An administrative investigation will begin soon.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.