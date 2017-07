Oklahoma City Police identified the victim of the city's 43rd homicide of 2017.

Police discovered the body of William Poe, 54, of Oklahoma City, at a home in a neighborhood near SW 15th and Czech Hall.

Poe's vehicle was taken, as well, a 2008 Ford Expedition EL with an Oklahoma Skydiving Center sticker, plate number BYX-393.

News release and photos regarding Friday evening's homicide in far SW OKC. pic.twitter.com/wDRbLebDk7 — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) July 17, 2017

The Police passed along these photos of a similar vehicle.

No arrests have been made yet. Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.