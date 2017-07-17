Will Rogers Begins TSA Pre-Checks Today - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Will Rogers Begins TSA Pre-Checks Today

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Starting today, travelers at Will Rogers World Airport can participate in the TSA pre-check program. The pre-check program is intended for low-risk fliers and allows them a faster security screening.

The program comes with some perks. Participants don't need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear, or belts. The program requires an $85 application fee, a scheduled appointment, and fingerprints. The enrollment center will be taking applications at the airport through Friday.

Airport officials also will be announcing a new airline bringing non-stop flights to Will Rogers. Airport directors and a special guest will release the details on the new services tomorrow afternoon.

