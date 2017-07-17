OHP Lt. Still Critical, Man Arrested After OHP Chase On Friday

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Heath Meyer is still in critical condition after getting hit by a car during a high speed chase Friday.

Lt. Meyer was assisting in a pursuit that started along I-35 at Tecumseh Rd. when the crash occurred. Meyer was setting up stop sticks near 27th St. in Moore when he was hit. At this time, investigators aren't sure which car hit Meyer.

"That's where the information gets a little fuzzy at this point," said OHP Capt. Paul Timmons. "We don't know all the details."

The suspect, D'Angelo Burgess, is now facing six complaints, including eluding police, failure to stop for a road block, and causing great bodily injury while driving without a license.

OHP is still asking for witnesses to come forward.