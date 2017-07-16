Family Honors Mother Who Was Found Dead Last Week In NE OKC

Friends and family are still looking for answers in the murder of Ashley Easton, a mother of three found dead last week in northeast Oklahoma City. Her loved ones held a candlelight vigil in her memory on Sunday.

Easton leaves behind three young children, and her family wants to know who would want to kill her. They released balloons, said prayers, lit candles and left loving messages on a cross marking the site of the tragedy.

Amid tears, however, stories of love and laughter filled the air near the corner of Air Depot and Wilshire Boulevard, where scorched grass is a reminder of two homicides. A week after the gruesome discovery, the circumstances are still unclear.

Monday evening, Bashar Burks, who lived with Easton, was found dead. News 9 has learned his body was found in the passenger seat of Easton's burning car, yards away from the ditch where Easton herself was found by a passerby the next morning.

Court records show the pair had been at the Oklahoma County courthouse Monday afternoon. No one seems to know what happened in the hours after that.

“Whoever knows something, come forward please. She had kids and now they have no mom and now we have to deal with that,” Easton’s sister Misty Vansickle said.

As police continue to investigate, Easton's family is shifting their focus to her kids, Kailynn, Mackenna and Kayden. They launched a GoFundMe page to help them start a new life, and donations are rolling in by the thousands.

Homicide investigators have asked anyone with information about these cases to call the tip line at (405) 297-1200.

