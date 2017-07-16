Standoff Ends Peacefully At Norman Apartment Complex

A nearly five-hour standoff ends peacefully in Norman.

Norman police responded to a disturbance about 9 a.m. Sunday at the Emerald Greens Apartments, 2815 Dewey Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a man barricaded inside his apartment, believed to be armed. Residents inside the building were evacuated as a tactical team worked to bring him out.

Eric Anderson lives in the apartment below the man and said the man has only lived in the complex for about a month and for the most part kept to himself. However, on Friday night, Anderson said his behavior started to change.

“When you threaten a kid, that's just over the line,” he said.

Anderson said that’s what he saw his neighbor doing Friday night.

“He came out and there were kids out front playing and he started threatening and cursing them,” he said.

Anderson said he learned the man also threatened his elderly neighbor.

“This is what she told me,” he remembers. “He was going to shoot her with a shotgun.”

On Sunday, the threats allegedly continued as Norman police responded to a disturbance call at the apartment complex. Officers received reports of the man acting erratically and threatening residents. When they arrived, the man was inside his apartment.

“One of the officers reported hearing what he associated or sounded like a weapon being loaded or charged behind the door so the officers backed off at that point,” said Norman police Capt. Tony Riddles.

The apartment building where the man lived was evacuated as a precaution, as around 30 police officers and armed swat team members surrounded the area.

“The subject refused to interact with the dialogue with us so the negotiations were not very futile,” Riddles said.

Just before 2 p.m., officers eventually made their way into the apartment and took the man into custody peacefully. No weapons were found and the man, whose name is not being released, is now being evaluated at a local hospital.

“I'd like for them to get him some help,” Anderson said.

Residents were allowed back into their apartments.