Norman Apartment Building Evacuated After Man Barricades Himself Inside

A Norman apartment building has been evacuated after a man barricaded himself inside Sunday morning.

According to the Norman Police Department, officers were called to the Emerald Green Apartments at 2815 Dewey Avenue for a welfare check on a man believed to be suicidal. Police also said the man is a mental patient.

Police said he is the only person in his apartment.

The SWAT team has been called to the scene and negotiations are underway.

