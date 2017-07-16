The Heat Dome Begins To Move Over Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

The Heat Dome Begins To Move Over Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

News 9’s Meteorologist Matt Mahler says he hates to say it, but we're about to turn the faucet off here in Oklahoma.

Highs Sunday won't be bad, actually about normal for this time of year, but the lack of wind will make it feel hotter. Rain and storm chances are extremely low. Most will stay dry.

Looking ahead: Once the heat dome moves overhead, the thermometer will start showing us the hottest temperatures of the year so far. It won't be a surprise if we make it to 100 by the end of the week. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.