The Heat Dome Begins To Move Over Oklahoma

News 9’s Meteorologist Matt Mahler says he hates to say it, but we're about to turn the faucet off here in Oklahoma.

Highs Sunday won't be bad, actually about normal for this time of year, but the lack of wind will make it feel hotter. Rain and storm chances are extremely low. Most will stay dry.

Looking ahead: Once the heat dome moves overhead, the thermometer will start showing us the hottest temperatures of the year so far. It won't be a surprise if we make it to 100 by the end of the week.