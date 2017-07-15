Trooper Hospitalized After Being Critically Injured During Pursuit

Law enforcement across the state are saddened after a fellow officer is badly injured while on duty.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said Lt. Heath Meyer was hit by a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 35.

Meyer was taken to OU Medical Center and is in critical condition. Fellow troopers are in full force at the hospital to stand by Meyer and his family.

The trooper was severely injured after a pursuit that started on I-35 near Tecumseh Road.

“A pursuit started about 10:20 p.m. at I-35 and Tecumseh Road northbound on the interstate,” said OHP Capt. Paul Timmons. “Got to 27th Street here just north and one of our troopers attempted to deploy stop sticks to get the vehicle to stop."

OHP officials said there were at least two troopers involved in the chase. The stop sticks successfully halted the suspect's vehicle but Meyer was hit in the process. OHP officials said D'Angelo Burgess, 27, was taken into custody.

OHP also need to hear from witnesses who saw the chase. Troopers are looking to locate one of the passengers Sonny Ramirez, 39, of Oklahoma City. OHP officials said there were two passengers in the suspect’s vehicle.

OHP has not determined if the suspect’s car hit the trooper.

“That’s where the information gets a little fuzzy,” said Timmons. “At this point, we do not know all the details.”

OHP took to social media to thank the Moore Police Department, Oklahoma City police officers and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for helping in traffic control during the investigation.

OHP also acknowledged the outpouring of support from law enforcement and concerned citizens. Facebook and Twitter feeds are filled with broken hearts and requests for prayers. Numerous reminders that Meyer and his family are not alone.

“We are going to be praying for the family and the trooper for a speedy recovery,” said Timmons.

The investigation is ongoing.