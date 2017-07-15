Hot And Humid, Plus Rain Chances For Central OK By Saturday Afte - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Hot And Humid, Plus Rain Chances For Central OK By Saturday Afternoon

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The rain has been very persistent in eastern Oklahoma Saturday morning, but unfortunately for us in Oklahoma City, we've missed out. However, we'll have another chance Saturday afternoon and evening for some rain and storms.

Not everyone sees rain Saturday, but some of us will take it home.

For the rest? Another hot and humid day. Don't stay out in the heat too long and make sure you stay hydrated. The heat dome builds next week and we get closer to 100 in OKC.  

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.