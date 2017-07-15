Hot And Humid, Plus Rain Chances For Central OK By Saturday Afternoon

The rain has been very persistent in eastern Oklahoma Saturday morning, but unfortunately for us in Oklahoma City, we've missed out. However, we'll have another chance Saturday afternoon and evening for some rain and storms.

Not everyone sees rain Saturday, but some of us will take it home.

For the rest? Another hot and humid day. Don't stay out in the heat too long and make sure you stay hydrated. The heat dome builds next week and we get closer to 100 in OKC.