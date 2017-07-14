OHP Troopers Arrest Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run

Along the stretch of Highway 177 near Yearling Road, south of Marland, the Otoe-Missouria Tribe lost one of their own.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run accident that killed Red Rock resident Randall Whitehorn.

Along the stretch of Highway 177 near Yearling Road, south of Marland, the Otoe-Missouria Tribe lost one of their own.

“With his loss, there is a huge hole in the spirit of the Otoe people. And it’s not something that’s going to be easily filled,” said Heather Payne, public information officer.

Randall Whitehorn, 64, was a tribal elder and a spiritual leader.

Payne said Mr. Whitehorn was humble, loved his family, and could be called upon for anything.

“It’s not like as though he was a man that didn’t have his own burdens, you know? He would put those aside to help others. He would be there if you needed it. And that’s important and rare,” she told News 9.

On the morning of the July 9, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said Mr. Whitehorn was having car trouble and had been pushing a vehicle on the shoulder.

And as he walked behind it, investigators said someone hit him and didn't stop. Kay County Deputy Chris Hand arrested Antonio Reyes Jr., 49 Tuesday, August 22 on a pending charge of leaving the scene of a fatality accident. Reyes was booked in the Noble County Jail.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol are still investigating.

Anyone with information can call 866-OHP-TIPS.