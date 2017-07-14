Garth Brooks Visits Kids At 'The Children's Hospital'

Before playing at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday, Garth Brooks made a stop at The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center.

He walked around the Child Life Zone, an area of the hospital that was created by Garth and his foundation, Teammates for Kids. Zones have been built across the country to give children an area to explore, play, learn and socialize with their family and visitors.

Brooks said he is extremely proud of the Zone in Oklahoma, his home state.

He spent time with some of the children and got to know them.

“Jose down there, he said, ‘I come down here every chance I can.’ That’s great,” said Brooks.

He said it is an opportunity to let children feel like they are not at a hospital because some of them are hospitalized for a long time.

Brooks said, “I hope they all realize that we are a family, that they are never alone.”

After the hospital visit, Brooks went to Chesapeake Energy Arena where he and his wife and touring partner, Trisha Yearwood, spoke to the media. They are excited to be home and ready to play several shows this weekend.