Tips On Creating A Marketable Resume

When on the hunt for a job, the resume is the key to can get you through the door. Since it's the first thing an employer sees before meeting you face to face, you need to make sure it reflects your experience right away.

"We normally start with a summary, so we want to summarize all of your experience so if all they read is that summary, they know enough about you and some of your high skills that you want them to know right off the bat in case that's the only 20 seconds they spend on it," said Jordin Sayers, a resume writer at James Farris & Associates.

Following the summary, Sayers offers these style tips to make sure your education and experience stand out.

- Use bullet points as opposed to paragraphs

-Put positions and exact experiences in bold print

-Don't include a picture or personal information

-Show the white space - keeping your resume to one page is just a myth.

"It's much more effective to have two pages, maybe even three if you need to, and it be the right style and right formatting so that there's more white space," Sayers said. "If you have no white space on there, all the words kind of just run together and it looks more like an essay."

Within your resume, it's also effective to use action oriented verbs like 'you designed' or 'you developed.' Also list key words that are listed in the job description have a professional email address and add your accomplishments.

"If you saved the company money we want that included in there, if you created a certain kind of system that is now implemented across the company so we want to include responsibilities as well as your accomplishments," said Sayers.

Finally, if you are involved in the community - include it. It won't hurt you if you don't but experts say if you do, it's a huge plus.