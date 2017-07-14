OKC Mom Launches Clothing Line For Babies

In the cuddly-cute and sometimes comical world of baby apparel, an Oklahoma City mother saw a need for competition.

"I always wanted to own business and start my own company," she said.

So, she stopped practicing law and focused on layering.

"It's kind of our signature color is mint," Briggs said.

Her company started in 2015 called Basal Baby provides base layers for babies.

"I always gravitated toward this high quality cotton basic one pieces, however, they were extremely expensive and didn't make sense to buy in bulk," she said.

The company promises less baloney and as we found out, that's behind the scenes too. Don't expect a posh private office for this CEO. Her desk is at a shared work space in the Paseo called Halcyon.

"I've got everything organized by size and then by colors," she said showing us her inventory of baby clothes.

Brigg's childhood bedroom is where the clothes are stored, neatly folded and packaged. Each Basal Baby bundle also comes with a handwritten thank you note.

"That's one of the joys of this, the refining, the learning and how to make the product better," Briggs said.

The company's goal is to grow alongside its precious clientele, toddler clothing may eventually come.

"The biggest challenge is getting the brand out there," she said.

That means Briggs goes big on social media. She sends her clothes out to online influencers, people with thousands of followers and hopefully, they post about the experience and what they like about the product.

And then there are the baby models who come to Brigg's home for photo shoots.

"It was a ton of fun," she said of the photo shoot with the babies.

The company's first model was Michelle's son, who is too big for the clothes but for this working mom, more photos are arriving soon. She's a mom who is now enjoying being the boss, offering this advice.

"Think everything through as much as you can because when you finally make the decision to take the leap, you will feel so much better about everything else," she said.