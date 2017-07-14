Chance Of Showers, Storms In Northern And Eastern OK Friday Evening

A front drifting through Northern Oklahoma will keep a chance of showers and storms in the forecast Friday evening, especially in Northern and Eastern Oklahoma. Most of Central Oklahoma will stay dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling to the low 70’s.

As the front meanders around the state Saturday, we will keep at least a slight chance of storms in the forecast. Strong wind gusts and small hail are possible within some of these storms. Temperatures will be cooler by comparison in the low 90’s.

Rain chances wind down on Sunday.