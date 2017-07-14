'All Clear' Given In Downtown OKC After Police Investigate Suspi - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

'All Clear' Given In Downtown OKC After Police Investigate Suspicious Package

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The "all clear" has been given after the bomb squad was called out to investigate a suspicious package in downtown Oklahoma City.

Authorities are investigating the suspicious package, located on an outside bench near the Chase Bank near N. Broadway Avenue and Robert S. Kerr Avenue. Authorities tell News 9 the object turned out to be a backpack full of personal belongings.

This is the second time in just more than a year that bomb squad officers were called out to investigate at this bank branch. In the previous instance, back in May 2016, bomb squad members detonated a backpack, that ended up containing two laptop computers.

