Hazmat Responding To Diesel Fuel Spill On WB I-44 In OKC

Hazmat crews are responding to the scene of a fuel spill on the westbound side of Interstate 44, near N. Western Avenue, Friday.

About 20 gallons of diesel fuel spilled out onto the outside lanes of WB I-44 following a crash, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. The fuel has caused authorities to shut down all but one lane of the interstate.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene. The lane closures are expected to last through the lunch time hours.

