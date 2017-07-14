4.2 Magnitude Quake, Aftershocks Rattle Residents Across Oklahom - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

4.2 Magnitude Quake, Aftershocks Rattle Residents Across Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An earthquake centered in Lincoln County jolted residents across Oklahoma, Friday morning.

The 4.2 magnitude temblor was struck at approximately 8:47 a.m., 3.3 miles east southeast of the town of Avery, Oklahoma, or about 54 miles east northeast of the OKC metro, at a depth of five and a half miles.

The initial earthquake was then followed up, so far, by two three-point aftershocks; the first a 3.8 magnitude at 9:04 a.m. and the second a 3.7 magnitude at 9:17 a.m. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the first aftershock seven miles to the northeast of the town of Kendrick, Oklahoma, also in Lincoln County, at a depth of 4.3 miles. The second aftershock was located 3.8 miles east southeast of Avery, at a depth of three miles.

A number of smaller two-point magnitude aftershocks have been triggered all around the epicenter of Friday's earthquake.

Viewers from all around Oklahoma, some even in Kansas, reported feeling the shaking. So far, however, there have been no reports of damage or injuries reported with this earthquake.

According to the USGS, earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater. 

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission issued the following statement regarding Friday's earthquakes:

The Oklahoma Geological Survey (OGS) and the Induced Seismicity Department at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission are investigating this morning's earthquake activity in the Stroud area.

Preliminary data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows two events in the area, at 8:47 a.m. and 9:04 a.m.

OGS reports initial data indicates the first earthquake had a magnitude of 4.2 (+ or - 0.1) at a depth of 9.3 Kilometers (5.77 miles). It occurred in Northeast Lincoln county and is the 3rd 4.0 or greater quake of 2017. By comparison there were 15  4.0 or greater quakes last year and 27 the year before.

  • More Earthquake StoriesMore>>

  • 3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded Near Edmond

    3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded Near Edmond

    A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Edmond, Oklahoma, Friday afternoon. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, this earthquake was recorded at 12:43 p.m. Its epicenter was located four miles east, northeast of Edmond, and 13 miles north, northwest of Choctaw. It was about four miles deep.  More >>
    A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Edmond, Oklahoma, Friday afternoon. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, this earthquake was recorded at 12:43 p.m. Its epicenter was located four miles east, northeast of Edmond, and 13 miles north, northwest of Choctaw. It was about four miles deep.  More >>

  • USGS: Earthquakes Shake Near Cherokee

    USGS: Earthquakes Shake Near Cherokee

    File photoFile photo
    The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported two earthquakes near Cherokee Tuesday afternoon.More >>
    The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported two earthquakes near Cherokee Tuesday afternoon.More >>

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.