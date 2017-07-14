4.2 Magnitude Quake, Aftershocks Rattle Residents Across Oklahoma

An earthquake centered in Lincoln County jolted residents across Oklahoma, Friday morning.

The 4.2 magnitude temblor was struck at approximately 8:47 a.m., 3.3 miles east southeast of the town of Avery, Oklahoma, or about 54 miles east northeast of the OKC metro, at a depth of five and a half miles.

The initial earthquake was then followed up, so far, by two three-point aftershocks; the first a 3.8 magnitude at 9:04 a.m. and the second a 3.7 magnitude at 9:17 a.m. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the first aftershock seven miles to the northeast of the town of Kendrick, Oklahoma, also in Lincoln County, at a depth of 4.3 miles. The second aftershock was located 3.8 miles east southeast of Avery, at a depth of three miles.

A number of smaller two-point magnitude aftershocks have been triggered all around the epicenter of Friday's earthquake.

Viewers from all around Oklahoma, some even in Kansas, reported feeling the shaking. So far, however, there have been no reports of damage or injuries reported with this earthquake.

According to the USGS, earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission issued the following statement regarding Friday's earthquakes:

The Oklahoma Geological Survey (OGS) and the Induced Seismicity Department at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission are investigating this morning's earthquake activity in the Stroud area. Preliminary data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows two events in the area, at 8:47 a.m. and 9:04 a.m. OGS reports initial data indicates the first earthquake had a magnitude of 4.2 (+ or - 0.1) at a depth of 9.3 Kilometers (5.77 miles). It occurred in Northeast Lincoln county and is the 3rd 4.0 or greater quake of 2017. By comparison there were 15 4.0 or greater quakes last year and 27 the year before.

Me and my kids felt it in Chandler pretty strong and the aftershock to. We heard a small boom then the house shook like crazy. — Trinity Blood (@Saviena34) July 14, 2017