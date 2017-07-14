FDA OKs New Johnson & Johnson Treatment For Psoriasis

U.S. regulators approved a new psoriasis drug from Johnson & Johnson Thursday, giving people with the itchy and painful condition another treatment option.More >>
U.S. regulators approved a new psoriasis drug from Johnson & Johnson Thursday, giving people with the itchy and painful condition another treatment option.More >>
House Republicans and Democrats unveiled legislation Thursday that would provide the biggest expansion of college aid for military veterans in a decade, removing a 15-year time limit to tap into benefits and increasing money for thousands in the National Guard and Reserve.More >>
House Republicans and Democrats unveiled legislation Thursday that would provide the biggest expansion of college aid for military veterans in a decade, removing a 15-year time limit to tap into benefits and increasing money for thousands in the National Guard and Reserve.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!
Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.
Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.