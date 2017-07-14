FDA OKs New Johnson & Johnson Treatment For Psoriasis - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

FDA OKs New Johnson & Johnson Treatment For Psoriasis

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
(Janssen Biotech, Inc. via AP) (Janssen Biotech, Inc. via AP)
TRENTON, New Jersey -

U.S. regulators approved a new psoriasis drug from Johnson & Johnson Thursday, giving people with the itchy and painful condition another treatment option.

Johnson & Johnson said that in one patient study, about seven in 10 patients getting the drug, Tremfya, had clear or nearly clear skin after 24 weeks of treatment. That compares with about four in 10 patients receiving rival AbbVie’s Humira, which treats several immune disorders and is the world’s top selling drug.

Tremfya, which is injected every eight weeks, can cause infections and other serious side effects. Because it suppresses part of the immune system, it can increase the risk of developing tuberculosis and some types of cancer.

The drug, which has the chemical name guselkumab, will cost $9,684 per dose, or about $58,100 per year, without insurance. That’s comparable to Humira, which costs about $59,200 a year.

More than 7.5 million Americans are estimated to have psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory condition in which overproduction of skin cells causes raised red lesions called plaques, along with frequent pain, itching and burning sensations. Tremfya was able to both clear up lesions and help relieve those symptoms.

Johnson & Johnson, based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, sells other immune disorder treatment such as Remicade and Stelara for conditions including Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.