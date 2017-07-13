Protestors Stand Against Plan To Rezone Classen Circle

Protestors chanted in the heat for their local watering hole on Wednesday.

Protestors chanted in the heat for their local watering hole on Wednesday. Dozens were hoping to block a new plan that would tear down an iconic Oklahoma City building.

“From the moment you step through the door, you're given a big hug and greeted like an old friend,” Jane Alsup said holding a sign supporting the Hi-Lo Club.

The plan was submitted by the Oklahoma fast food and grocery chain Braum's. The company is looking to build a new location on a nearby vacant lot, but it would mean tearing down the surrounding structures.

“It's just our community. It's a slap in the face honestly. Braum's has so many locations. There's three locations by Hi-Lo within ten minutes or less and they want this location specifically,” Alsup said.

For some, it's the history of the spot known as Classen Circle. They hope to preserve buildings that have stood for more than 60 years. But for most the bars and restaurants, it’s about adopted family and a place to call their own.

For others, like Justin Daniels, that family tie is very real. He took over his grandfather's record shop after he passed away early this year.

“I moved from Colorado to run his legacy and he wanted this place for a reason because he felt loved,” Daniels said. “He felt supported and for it to be torn down, it's not acceptable because my grandpa worked way too hard.”

Braum's declined to comment on Wednesday. A spokesperson said, "We are still not issuing a comment at this time."

Protestors said they plan to picket a Braum’s location in the coming weeks, ahead of the first city meeting Aug. 24.