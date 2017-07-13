Slight Chance For Storms In Panhandle And SE OK; Metro Stays Dry

A front over Kansas will be sliding south into Oklahoma Thursday night and over the next couple of days, bringing a better chance of showers and storms through Saturday.

There is a slight chance of storms in the Panhandle and far Southeast Oklahoma Thursday evening. Chances look more likely in Northwest Oklahoma overnight. The metro will stay dry and warm.

Friday, we are looking for a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of storms by late afternoon and evening. It's still going to be pretty hot with highs in the upper 90's. We should cool off into the low 90's this weekend.