President Trump Nominates Oklahoman For Federal Judge Post

A front over Kansas will be sliding south into Oklahoma Thursday night and over the next couple of days, bringing a better chance of showers and storms through Saturday.More >>
A front over Kansas will be sliding south into Oklahoma Thursday night and over the next couple of days, bringing a better chance of showers and storms through Saturday.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to nominate an Oklahoma judge to a position as a federal judge.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to nominate an Oklahoma judge to a position as a federal judge.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!
Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.
Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.