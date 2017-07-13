Cox Unveils Home Of The Future With 60+ Connected Devices

Cox Communications is giving a glimpse into life in the future, with the unveiling of a new smart home in Edmond this week.

Right now, the average household uses fewer than 10 devices that can be controlled by a cellphone or tablet, but by 2020 that count is expected to increase to 50. The Cox house features more than 60 inter-connected smart devices.

Cox representatives say the key to unlocking a smart home is a strong Internet connection. Spokeswoman Kristin Peck says virtual home security has already helped her family, when a would-be intruder knocked on her door at 4 a.m.

“I had my iPhone next to the bed, so I just picked it up, pulled up the camera and saw that that’s not anybody that we know, so we called the police,” Peck said.

A smart security system is not the only device that may help save a life. The Mercy Virtual healthcare system uses smart scales, blood pressure devices and blood oxygen tests to monitor patients with chronic illnesses at home and connect them directly with Trapollo LLC nurses and doctors via video chat, preventing excessive trips to the hospital.

There are many other applications available on the market today for just about every aspect of life, from phone-controlled slow cookers and coffee makers to interactive books and toys for kids. OCU’s Advanced Visualizaton Lab also showed off new virtual reality technology that is being used for gaming as well as training in a variety of fields.

Manufacturers are even adding intellect to devices you did not know needed it, like the smart toothbrush.

Peck said, “I can give this to my child, he can brush his teeth with it, and it will tell me whether or not he’s gotten every spot in his mouth."

It could cost you upwards of $7,000 to buy every single smart device installed in Cox’s demo house right now, but as technology increases, some of the prices are expected to decrease in years to come.

To learn more about the services Cox Communications provides, click here.

To learn more about Mercy Virtual healthcare, click here.

To learn more about Trapollo LLC telehealth services, click here.

To learn more about OCU’s top-ranking Advanced Visualization Lab, click here.