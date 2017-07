The investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning is ongoing.

Officers were serving a warrant at a home near SW 23rd and May for Dorsey Taulbee, 33, of Oklahoma City. Police say Taulbee fired at the officers and seven officers returned fire. Taulbee died from gunshot wounds.

