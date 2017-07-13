Surveillance Video: Armed Robbery At BeautyCo In SW OKC

Oklahoma City police need your help identifying a suspect who robbed a BeautyCo. store at gunpoint in south Oklahoma City.

Police released surveillance video from the store, located at 2116 W. I-240 Service Road. The suspect is described as a black male, approzimately 19-21 years old, 6'0 tall and 140 lbs. The suspect vehicle is described as a white 4-door sedan, possibly an Infiniti or Acura, with black wheels, dark tinted windows and a small rear spoiler.

According to police, the cashier said the suspect walked in the store with a McDonalds bag and a napkin covering his face. He asked the cashier for hair gel, and then demanded money from the drawer when the cashier began to ring him up. Officials report the suspect walked around the counter and raised his shirt, showing a black semi-automatic handgun. The suspect did not pull the gun out.

The suspect then instructed the cashier to pull money from the back room, stating he had knowledge of the store's bank bags. The suspect placed five different bank deposit bags into a cardboard box. The cashier stated the suspect told her to wait ten minutes before calling police. Authorities said the suspect entered the passenger side of the suspect vehicle.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.