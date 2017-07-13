DEA Launches Website To Target College Drug Use - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

DEA Launches Website To Target College Drug Use

WASHINGTON, D.C. -

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) launched a new website focused on preventing and addressing college drug use.

The website, CampusDrugPrevention.gov,  is DEA’s latest effort to support drug abuse prevention programs on college campuses and in surrounding communities. The website was created as a one-stop resource for professionals working to prevent drug abuse among college students, including educators, student health centers, and student affairs personnel. In addition, it serves as a useful tool for college students, parents, and others involved in campus communities. 

We must talk to folks about the dangers and consequences of drug abuse, and base those conversations on facts and science,” said DEA Acting Administrator Chuck Rosenberg. “With this website, we put valuable information in the hands of higher education leaders who can use it to enlighten, teach, and change the culture.

The website also includes a “Help a Friend” resource to educate and prepare those who plan to talk to their friends or loved ones about drug use concerns. 

For more information on drug abuse prevention efforts and resources, visit www.CampusDrugPrevention.gov 

