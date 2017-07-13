Tower Theatre Celebrates Reopening, Birthday With Film Screening

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) launched a new website focused on preventing and addressing college drug use.More >>
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) launched a new website focused on preventing and addressing college drug use.More >>
The Tower Theatre opened in 1937 and, after being shut down for the last three decades, is reopening its doors this weekend.More >>
The Tower Theatre opened in 1937 and, after being shut down for the last three decades, is reopening its doors this weekend.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.