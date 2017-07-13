OK County Health Department Offers Back-To-School Immunizations

It's almost back-to-school time already, and the Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) now offers immunizations for students at three locations:

Gary Cox Partner Building 2700 N.E. 63rd St. (405) 419-4200

South Wellness Campus 2149 S.W. 59th St. Suite 104 (405) 419-4119

West Clinic 4330 NW 10th St. (405) 419-4150

Immunization services are offered Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Parents and guardians must bring a current copy of each students' shot records. If you don't have a copy of the shot records, but have received shots at OCCHD before, contact the Immunization Department at (405) 425-4460.

Guardians of children under 18 must bring a letter of authorization or guardianship.

To view a list of vaccines offered and cost, click here