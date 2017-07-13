OK County Health Department Offers Back-To-School Immunizations - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OK County Health Department Offers Back-To-School Immunizations

Posted: Updated:
By Alexis Embry, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

It's almost back-to-school time already, and the Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) now offers immunizations for students at three locations: 

  • Gary Cox Partner Building 2700 N.E. 63rd St. (405) 419-4200
  • South Wellness Campus 2149 S.W. 59th St. Suite 104 (405) 419-4119
  • West Clinic 4330 NW 10th St. (405) 419-4150

Immunization services are offered Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. 

Parents and guardians must bring a current copy of each students' shot records. If you don't have a copy of the shot records, but have received shots at OCCHD before, contact the Immunization Department at (405) 425-4460. 

Guardians of children under 18 must bring a letter of authorization or guardianship. 

To view a list of vaccines offered and cost, click here

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
