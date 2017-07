An earthquake shook up residents near Hayward, Oklahoma Wednesday night.

The 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck at approximately 10:16 p.m. Its epicenter was located about 0.4 miles north, northeast of Hayward, 22 miles east, southeast of Enid and 28 miles west, northwest of Stillwater.

It was a little over a mile deep.

At this time, there are no reported damages or injuries associated with this earthquake.