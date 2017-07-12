Russell Westbrook Wins Award For Best Male Athlete At 2017 ESPYS

Russell Westbrook wins award for Best Male Athlete at the 2017 ESPYS Wednesday night.

The ESPY for Best Male Athlete goes to Mr. Triple Double, Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/SKZm55Xt1b — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2017

This, in addition to taking home the NBA’s MVP award just last month.

Westbrook averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists, and is the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season.