Guthrie Teen's Tweet Lands Rock Band For Sister's Wedding

A popular rock band will be headlining an Oklahoma couple's wedding thanks to the power of social media.

Nicki Hurren, 17, is the sister of the bride and jokingly tweeted at the All American Rejects this past weekend.

Hurren asked them how many retweets it would take to have them play at her sister’s wedding the week after their Oklahoma show in October.

To Nicki's surprise, they responded with 50,000

Nicki replied "consider it done" and within 24-hours she had enough retweets to secure the best wedding gift ever for her sister.

“Oh yah, this is the gift, I’m not going to do any more,” laughs Nicki.

The lead singer of the All American Rejects tweeted out that Nicki bested the band, and asked if he should wear a powder blue tux to the October wedding.

At last check, the original tweet had been retweeted more 75,000 times.

Nicki tells us her sister, who is also a big fan of the All American Rejects, is working out the details with the band.